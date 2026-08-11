AI technology worker in Utah faces 10 felonies for child sex abuse material

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 2:04 p.m.

 
A Sandy man is accused of creating child sex abuse material using AI and the faces of real children.

A Sandy man is accused of creating child sex abuse material using AI and the faces of real children. (BCFC, Shutterstock)

Save Story

SANDY — A man accused of creating AI-generated child sex abuse material using the faces of real children is now facing charges.

Burke Clark Powers, 48, was charged last week with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony; and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began in November when Powers' ex-wife "located what appeared to be AI-generated images" on his computer and cloud storage account, according to charging documents. She "further described that it appeared (Powers) had been scanning yearbook photos and using them to create the child sex abuse material."

The woman turned over cloud storage folders, a hard drive, tower and thumb drive to the FBI.

On July 22, the Utah Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on Powers' Sandy home.

"(He) admitted that he had created AI pornographic images in the past, at the same time as those found in his cloud storage account. (Powers) admitted to using faces of individuals he was friends with in high school and college," the charges state.

When asked about the AI-generated images of children, Burke claimed those were created "by accident multiple times," a police booking affidavit states.

Investigators also noted in their affidavit that at the time of his arrest, Burke worked as the chief technology officer at an AI company.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake CountyUtah County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  