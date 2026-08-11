Utah man with history of voyeurism arrested again

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Juab County man with a history of taking pictures of women without their knowledge has been arrested again.

Justin Brent Christiansen, 38, of Mona, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.

Christiansen is accused of using his cell phone in a store to take pictures of a woman "up her skirt while she was looking at books" and inappropriately touching two other women while trying to make the contact appear inadvertent, according to charging documents. The alleged incidents happened at a Deseret Industries store in Saratoga Springs on July 30.

One victim told police that Christiansen got very close to her while she was shopping.

"She attempted to create distance and the defendant moved until he was up next to her again and made some small talk. She said she felt his hand on her buttocks and jumped away, then moved to a different area of the store. (She) said (Christiansen) followed her and again brushed his hand against her buttocks," the charges state.

A police booking affidavit further adds that multiple victims "stated that the suspect had followed one female into the store and down every aisle until she was able to duck down and hide from the suspect. Another female stated that the suspect had brushed against her multiple times. The first time she thought it was by accident until he touched her three more times on the butt."

As Christiansen drove off, one woman got a license plate number. Police were able to trace it to a company that Christiansen worked for, the affidavit states. They then located Christiansen at his home and arrested him.

Investigators say that Christiansen was on probation at the time of his arrest for prior similar offenses.

He was arrested in Provo in 2024 for allegedly video recording a woman without her consent while she was shopping. He pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted voyeurism.

Christiansen also pleaded guilty to forcible sexual abuse and burglary in 2017 for similar conduct. He was sentenced in that case to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.