2 hospitalized in Sardine Canyon collision

WELLSVILLE, Cache County — Two people were hospitalized, one critically injured, in a Sardine Canyon collision on Friday involving a pickup truck and semi-truck.

The crash happened at Sardine Canyon's mile marker 11 Friday afternoon when a pickup truck pulling out from a mine turned in front of a semi-truck, said Utah Highway Patrol agent Kyley Tobler.

Tobler said one person was taken to the hospital in a helicopter in critical condition, and another was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Additional information on the drivers involved wasn't yet available.