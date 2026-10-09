2 hospitalized in Sardine Canyon collision

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 10:36 p.m.

Payton DavisKSL
 
Two people were hospitalized, one critically injured, in a Sardine Canyon collision on Friday involving a pickup truck and semi-truck.

Two people were hospitalized, one critically injured, in a Sardine Canyon collision on Friday involving a pickup truck and semi-truck. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

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WELLSVILLE, Cache County — Two people were hospitalized, one critically injured, in a Sardine Canyon collision on Friday involving a pickup truck and semi-truck.

The crash happened at Sardine Canyon's mile marker 11 Friday afternoon when a pickup truck pulling out from a mine turned in front of a semi-truck, said Utah Highway Patrol agent Kyley Tobler.

Tobler said one person was taken to the hospital in a helicopter in critical condition, and another was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Additional information on the drivers involved wasn't yet available.

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