Shots fired after domestic violence incident in Davis County, police say

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 6:07 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
A large police presence was seen in Syracuse on Friday after an alleged domestic violence situation.

A large police presence was seen in Syracuse on Friday after an alleged domestic violence situation. (Alexander Jackson)

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DAVIS COUNTY — A large police presence was seen Friday in Syracuse and Clearfield after an alleged domestic violence situation.

The multi-hour incident began in Clearfield and ended in Syracuse.

One person was taken to the hospital after police confirmed shots were fired.

Officials did not specify whether the shots were fired by the suspect, the officers, or both. However, Clearfield Police Assistant Chief Devin Rogers called it an "officer-involved critical incident."

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