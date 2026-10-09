Florida woman arrested after cats found buried alive in her yard

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 2:35 p.m.

Allen Cone, WPBF via CNNCNN
 
One woman is in custody after what the Marion County Sheriff's Office described as a "disturbing animal cruelty case" at a home in a Hobe Sound Mobile Home Park.

One woman is in custody after what the Marion County Sheriff's Office described as a "disturbing animal cruelty case" at a home in a Hobe Sound Mobile Home Park. (Marion County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)

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OCALA, Fla. — One woman is in custody after what the Marion County Sheriff's Office described as a "disturbing animal cruelty case" at a home in a Hobe Sound Mobile Home Park.

Alba Chavez, 37, was arrested after they found she buried at least four of her cats alive in her yard "because she believed they were demons," the sheriff's office said Thursday night.

Patrol deputies and investigators with Marion County Sheriff's Office Animal Services went to the home in the 11000 block of Southeast Federal Highway.

They are digging up portions of the property after Chavez told them about the burials, the agency said.

Deputies tried to rescue the animals and were able to save two of the cats, but two others were found deceased.

At least eight more cats were found alive inside the home, the office told WPBF's Ari Hait at the scene.

Chavez is in custody and will face multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the sheriff's office said.

"This is an active investigation, and deputies are continuing to search the property," the agency said.

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