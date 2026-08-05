2 girls on e-scooter die after being hit by truck in Syracuse

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Aug. 5, 2026 at 5:05 p.m.

 
Police officers and the Syracuse Fire Department work the scene of a fatal collision where a pickup truck traveling south on Banbury Drive killed two 13-year-old juvenile females on an electric scooter traveling west on Heritage Parkway in Syracuse on Wednesday.

Police officers and the Syracuse Fire Department work the scene of a fatal collision where a pickup truck traveling south on Banbury Drive killed two 13-year-old juvenile females on an electric scooter traveling west on Heritage Parkway in Syracuse on Wednesday. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

5 photos
Save Story

SYRACUSE — Two 13-year-old girls died Wednesday after they were hit by a truck while riding on an electric scooter, police say.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., the two girls were traveling west on an e-scooter on Heritage Parkway when a pickup truck traveling south on Banbury Drive collided with them, according to a Syracuse police Facebook post. The crash took place at the intersection of the two roads, according to police.

Police said emergency personnel provided immediate medical attention to the girls; however, they did not survive.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was cooperating, police said.

At this time, police said they "will not speculate on the factors that may have contributed to the collision until the investigation is complete."

Syracuse police and the Utah Highway Patrol are conducting the investigation.

This story may be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsDavis County
Devin Oldroyd

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  