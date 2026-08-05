2 girls on e-scooter die after being hit by truck in Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Two 13-year-old girls died Wednesday after they were hit by a truck while riding on an electric scooter, police say.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., the two girls were traveling west on an e-scooter on Heritage Parkway when a pickup truck traveling south on Banbury Drive collided with them, according to a Syracuse police Facebook post. The crash took place at the intersection of the two roads, according to police.

Police said emergency personnel provided immediate medical attention to the girls; however, they did not survive.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was cooperating, police said.

At this time, police said they "will not speculate on the factors that may have contributed to the collision until the investigation is complete."

Syracuse police and the Utah Highway Patrol are conducting the investigation.

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