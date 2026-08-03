Man who killed top Minnesota lawmaker and her husband makes first state court appearance

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MINNEAPOLIS — The man serving two life terms plus 40 years after pleading guilty to federal charges related to killing a top Democratic lawmaker and her husband made his initial appearance Monday in state court, where he faces similar charges.

The state case against Vance Boelter had been on hold pending resolution of the federal case.

Monday's procedural state court hearing came less than two weeks after Boelter's sentencing in federal court. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges related to the killing of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as critically wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Boelter, 59, agreed to plead guilty to the federal charges in June, almost a year after the Minneapolis-area attacks, so federal prosecutors would not seek the death penalty.

Boelter told the judge at Monday's hearing that over a span of eight years he had met with Minnesota elected officials in Washington, D.C., including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

"Does this court have the authority to bring her in to testify?" Boelter asked Hennepin County Judge Juan Hoyos. "Or is she above the law?"

Boelter also told the judge that his rights had been violated during the 14 months he has been in federal custody, the Star Tribune reported. The judge told Boelter that any arguments he wants to make about his case could be made at future hearings by his attorney.

If convicted of the state charges, Boelter could face mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole. Minnesota abolished capital punishment in 1911 and has never had a federal death penalty case.

Colin Hortman, behind, son of Melissa and Mark Hortman, and his wife Alina Bachman Hortman, second from left, leave after attending the initial state court appearance for Vance Boelter on Monday in Minneapolis. (Photo: Ellen Schmidt, Associated Press)

In state court, Boelter faces two counts of murder for killing the Hortmans, four counts of attempted murder, impersonating a police officer and animal cruelty. The Hortman family's golden retriever was gravely injured in the shootings and had to be euthanized.

Hoffman and his family also filed a personal injury lawsuit against Boelter in April.

Boelter's next state court appearance is set for Sept. 2.