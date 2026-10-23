Make-A-Wish Utah brings Halloween magic to children with critical illnesses

MURRAY — Costumes, candy and community came together Friday as Make-A-Wish Utah hosted its annual Wish Family Trick-or-Treat event, creating a Disney-inspired afternoon for children with critical illnesses and their families.

The event transformed the Kahlert Foundation Wishing Place into a storybook adventure, complete with themed trick-or-treat stations, costumed characters and interactive activities. Local businesses, community organizations and volunteers helped bring the experience to life.

For many families, the gathering offered more than just Halloween fun.

"We got to just see people that understand what it's like to be in our situation," said Lizzie Hansen, whose family has been involved with Make-A-Wish Utah.

The annual tradition brings together families connected through a shared experience: caring for a child diagnosed with a critical illness.

"We hear about several different diagnoses, different critical illnesses, different difficult medical conditions, and we are all in the business of creating hope for our families," said Jenny Hortin, director of volunteer services for Make-A-Wish Utah.

According to Make-A-Wish Utah, about 300 children in the state are currently waiting for their wishes to be granted. The organization creates personalized experiences designed to bring hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses.

"For many of our wish families, this is part of their healing journey," Hortin said.

Among them is Clark Hansen, whose wish took him and his family to Florida to watch a rocket launch.

"We were able to get away from treatment and hospital appointments and just have fun with our family," Lizzie Hansen, Clark's mother said. "It was truly the best experience."

For organizers, events like the Halloween celebration are about reminding families that they have a community behind them.

"One of my favorite parts about today is that the wish families can come through and see how many people care about them," Hortin said.

Make-A-Wish says it grants about 15 wishes every day to children diagnosed with critical illnesses across the United States.

For more information, you can visit this link.