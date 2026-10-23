Follow along with KSL on Election Day 2026

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and KSL is the go-to local news source, tracking the votes in real time.

KSL will be following all of the key races in Utah, including contested seats in the United States House of Representatives (Districts 1-4), Utah State Senate (Districts 7 and 11), Utah State Board of Education, Utah State Senate, Utah House of Representatives, Utah Supreme Court, Utah Court of Appeals, Utah School Board Elections, Salt Lake County District Attorney and various ballot measures across the state.

Registered voters in Utah should have already received ballots by mail. Many Utah counties also offer early in-person voting. To find where you should vote, visit www.vote.utah.gov or contact your county clerk's office.

Ballots must be returned prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can check their ballot status on the state election website, run by the Lt. Governor's Office, and follow it through the counting process.

Ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. A postmark of that time is no longer acceptable, according to new voter rules in Utah.

Voters must also pencil in the last four digits of their Utah state identification card, driver's license or Social Security number when returning their ballot. This requirement does not apply to in-person voting, which is held in precincts statewide.

Friday, Oct. 23 was the last day to register online to vote in Utah.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 is the last day to request a by-mail ballot.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day and the last day to register in person.

Key Races: U.S. House District 1 Ben McAdams (D)

Riley Owen (R)

Jesse West (LIB)

Elias Henry Montgomery (UNA) U.S. House District 2 Blake D. Moore (R) — current congressman in CD1

Peter Crosby (D)

Carlton E. Bowen (IAP)

Daniel Cottom (LIB)

Robert M. Moesinger (UNA) U.S. House District 3 Celeste Maloy (R) — current congresswoman in CD2

Kent S. Udell (D)

Cassie Easley (CON)

Michael R. Stoddard (LIB)

Ayden Scott (UNA)

Adonis Hooslyn (UNA) U.S. House District 4 Mike Kennedy (R) — current congressman for CD3

Jonny Larsen (D)

Taylor Wright (LIB)

Steven Burt (UNA)