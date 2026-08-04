Utah reports 48 cyclospora cases, all but 5 could be tied to travel

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 10:05 a.m.

 
Utah has not had any recalled products connected to cyclosporiasis, but the state's Department of Health and Human Services is investigating five cases not connected to travel, it said Tuesday morning.

Utah has not had any recalled products connected to cyclosporiasis, but the state's Department of Health and Human Services is investigating five cases not connected to travel, it said Tuesday morning. (Greg Anderson, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that Utah has had 48 reported cases of cyclospora since May 1.

Of those sick individuals, 31 reported traveling outside the United States, and 12 reported traveling to other states, but five reported they had not traveled outside of Utah.

The health department said those five cases are still being investigated, and several of the sick individuals have not been interviewed yet.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite that leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration in those infected. It is often more common in the spring and summer, but this year's cases are higher than normal, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting over 18,000 cases around the country.

Some Iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms from Mexico has been recalled in connection with the outbreak, but Utah's health department said Utah has not received any of those recalled products.

The CDC says the outbreak is occurring in nine states, which does not include Utah.

On Monday, it was reported that two people in Michigan died in connection with the cyclosporiasis outbreak. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said both individuals had "significant underlying health conditions" that may have been impacted by the cyclosporiasis and the dehydration it causes. Generally, the disease is not life-threatening.

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Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

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