3 Idahoans died this week from heat-related issues, Health and Welfare says

IDAHO FALLS — The state of Idaho saw its first heat-related fatalities of 2026 this week, with the deaths of three adults over the age of 55.

The deaths were announced by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday. Very little information was given about the individuals, but a news release says all were residents of southern Idaho and died in locations where the outdoor temperature exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Anyone can get heat-related illness, but those at greater risk are young children, adults older than 50, people who are overweight or have underlying health conditions or take certain medications that reduce the body's ability to stay cool, and those who work or exercise outdoors," the release states.

Health and Welfare advises everyone to learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and then work to cool down a person experiencing those symptoms as soon as they are noticed.

Symptoms of heat stroke, the more serious of the two conditions, include high body temperature, hot and red skin, confusion or seizures, nausea, dizziness and fainting. "If someone experiences these symptoms and cannot quickly get medical care, call 911 right away," the release advises.

With temperatures expected to remain above 90 degrees in the coming weeks, Health and Welfare also reminds Idahoans to stay cool and well-hydrated.

To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, the agency recommends:

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Limiting outdoor activity to the coolest hours of morning and evening.

Staying in the shade as much as possible.

Taking breaks often.

Drinking plenty of fluids – at least one cup of water every 15–20 minutes for moderate activities lasting less than two hours. Don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Avoiding alcohol and drinks with high caffeine or sugar.

Replacing salt and minerals with a low-sugar sports drink. Talk to your doctor first if you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions.

Staying informed about temperature forecasts and extreme heat alerts by checking your local news or weather.gov

Monitoring your companions when recreating or working in the heat.

For more information about how to stay safe in high temperatures, click here.