Pediatrician warns about energy-drink risks for teens

SALT LAKE CITY — Studies from Johns Hopkins Children's Center show almost a third of teens aged 12 to 17 drink energy drinks regularly. Doctors are concerned about the potential effects of high caffeine consumption on young people. How much is too much, and what should parents know?

Dr. Todd L. Jacobs, of the Pediatric Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, said energy drinks deserve a closer look, especially for teenagers whose bodies and brains are still developing. Energy drinks are popular among teenagers, but the amount of caffeine in a single can can vary significantly.

Some teens consume more caffeine than they realize

Jacobs said he has seen teens consuming multiple energy drinks a day.

"Oh yeah, you bet I have. Some teens come in with their Monster drink in hand. I've had one where they were drinking three a day," he said, adding that the amount of caffeine in some drinks can be substantial, particularly for younger teens.

"This is 300 milligrams in Reign and Bang. Bang is 300 and Reign is 300. This is 200," he said, showing a 12 oz. can of Celsius. "And a Monster is 160. So this is two Monsters," he said, holding up the can of Reign. "This is six Diet Cokes," he added.

Jacobs said one of his biggest concerns he sees in teen patients is the effect caffeine can have on sleep. When teens have trouble sleeping, they may turn to energy drinks the next day to feel more alert, creating a cycle that can be difficult to break.

"The next day they're tired. So what do we need? We need more energy. So let's get that energy drink," said Jacobs.

He also said caffeine can contribute to anxiety, heart palpitations, and mood swings. Certain medications can intensify caffeine's effects, making energy drink consumption a potential concern.

"There are some medicines that make the caffeine effect double or triple what it should be. So if a child is on that medicine and drinking caffeine, that could be problematic. Of course, pairing it with alcohol is problematic," said Jacobs.

What parents should know about energy drinks

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that energy drinks are not appropriate for children and teens. Jacobs said that guidance is especially important during adolescence, when young people may already be dealing with anxiety, depression and other challenges.

"The teen years are just hard. I mean, they're going through a lot. There's a lot of anxiety, a lot of depressed moods and just struggles. And then to add something that then makes our mood or anxiety worse can be problematic as well," said Jacobs.

He said parents should stay involved in their children's lives and pay attention to what they consume, including how much caffeine they may get from energy drinks. He also said to watch out for pre-workout powder, which can often contain 200mg to 300mg of caffeine. He encouraged adults to monitor their own consumption.