Lawsuits allege Ozempic, other GLP-1 medications may cause sudden vision loss

SALT LAKE CITY — There are new questions about a rare eye condition possibly linked to popular GLP-1 drugs that are used for diabetes and weight loss.

Lawsuits allege that GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound may be linked to nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, a rare optic nerve condition that causes sudden vision loss.

One woman taking a GLP-1 for weight loss said she woke up one morning and had lost vision in her right eye. The woman, who works as a nurse practitioner, said she can no longer read, which has impacted her ability to do her job.

Hundreds of other Americans are also suing the drugmakers, saying they weren't adequately warned of the condition.

However, the companies dispute the claims and say there is no proof the medicine caused vision loss.