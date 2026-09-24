Japan has over 100,000 people 100 or older. Approachable ways to eat like the Japanese

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's a record that people are paying attention to. For the first time, more than 100,000 people in Japan are age 100 or older. Japan's Ministry of Health reports 107,677 centenarians, including more than 94,000 women.

Japan has long been known for longevity. Factors that play a role include genetics, health care, activity levels and social connections. But new research suggests the traditional Japanese dietary pattern may be part of the picture, too.

Nutritionist Ali Essig outlined the typical Japanese diet and shared the the proven benefits.

Make plants the star of the meal instead of the side dish.

Ask yourself: "How can I add one more plant to this meal?"

Add mushrooms to your stir-fry.

Add edamame to your salad.

Add vegetables to your rice bowl.

Add berries to breakfast.

Replace some red and processed meat with plant proteins.

Eat more foods in their original form.

Try green tea or another herbal tea instead of soda.

Find more health advice from Ali Essig on Instagram, @plantwhys.