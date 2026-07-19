FDA says Taylor Farms Cyclospora finding was a false positive

By Reuters | Updated - July 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. | Posted - July 19, 2026 at 8:28 p.m.

 
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, on Aug. 29, 2020.

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Andrew Kelly, Reuters)

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TORONTO — The U.S. ​Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday that laboratory experts re-checked lettuce sample results from Taylor Farms ‌in an investigation into an outbreak of the Cyclospora parasite and concluded the ⁠finding should be considered ​a false positive.

As of Sunday, ⁠there were no confirmed positive sample results for Cyclospora, ‌the FDA added.

The ‌FDA on Saturday had said that a sample ⁠of shredded iceberg lettuce supplied ⁠by Taylor Farms tested positive for the parasitic illness that has sickened thousands of people in the U.S.

The FDA, in its latest update said it has "notified Taylor Farms and continues working with the firm to ensure ‌product implicated in this outbreak has ​been removed from the market".

Taylor Farms had earlier confirmed that the product was not part of its current recall, according to the FDA.

Taylor Farms was not immediately available for comment.

Cyclosporiasis, which has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Yum Brands Taco Bell ​restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, has so far ‌resulted ⁠in around 100 hospitalizations and no deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The lettuce, which the FDA said late on Thursday came from Mexico, was produced ‌as 5-pound bags at ​Taylor Farms' facility in Guanajuato, ‌Mexico, a source ⁠told Reuters.

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