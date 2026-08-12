Doctors, health officials urge measles vaccine as cases linger and school is starting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health experts and pediatricians are urging measles vaccinations as school is beginning and cases are continuing to be diagnosed each week in Utah.

Dr. T.W. Jones, a pediatric disease specialist, said he has interacted with children who have been hospitalized with measles and their families, seeing a disease that had been eradicated when he was a child cause significant illness now.

"It is not the common cold; it is not just a mild case of sniffles. Even the best case of measles is rough, families miss work, kids miss school, it costs them hundreds of dollars sometimes. … and when it goes badly, it goes really badly," he said.

He spoke at a press conference on Tuesday hosted by the Utah Academy of Family Physicians along with other doctors and health officials. Like firefighters who know smoldering cinders can lead to a fire reigniting, doctors know just one or two measles cases can cause many more if the conditions are right, he said.

"It makes me worry, personally, as a pediatric disease specialist," he said.

Vaccinations

Today, Jones said, more children are immunocompromised than when the measles vaccine was first introduced, like organ recipients or kids receiving new medications for diseases that may not have had a treatment then. He said those children are "profoundly vulnerable" to measles, and it could be life-threatening.

Utah Department of Health and Human Services statistics show only a few cases over the last few weeks, but data from wastewater sampling shows there could be more undiagnosed cases.

State epidemiologist Leisha Nolen said the health department is "very worried" about what will happen with measles when school starts and the weather gets colder. She said now is the time to get children protected.

Of the over 700 Utahns who have gotten sick from measles during this outbreak, one-third have been in the emergency room and 8% have been admitted to the hospital, Nolen said. She encouraged parents to protect their families.

"This is the time to remember to get those vaccines for your child and make sure they do not have a risk of measles," she said. "This is not something we want families to gamble with; we want to make sure their kids are as protected as possible."

Dr. Jordan Roberts, a family physician, said he encourages his patients to ask him about vaccines instead of looking for information on the internet. He said he and his colleagues have done the research and have no reason to lie when saying the benefits of the measles vaccine outweigh any harm.

"The only thing that we're motivated for is to keep you healthy and to be a good steward of public health," Roberts said.

He said doctors are working to reestablish trust after the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have worked hard and deserve that trust.

"I promise you we will give you an answer that's based in truth and not politics," Roberts said.

How to get immunized

Lee Cherie Booth, immunization nurse supervisor with the Salt Lake County Health Department, said immunizations are "easier and more accessible than people think." She said they are available at local health departments, pharmacies which are often open on weekends, and at doctor or pediatrician offices.

She said people can check their immunization records through the Utah Statewide Immunization Information System, their doctor or their local health department.

No one will be turned away from vaccines at the county's health department due to not being able to pay; she said there are programs to help underinsured or uninsured children get reduced costs.

"Costs should not be a barrier to anyone … most, if not all, health insurances cover vaccines at no cost or no out of pocket charge for our patients," Booth said.