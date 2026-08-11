Acting US FDA chief urges confidence in lettuce as agency updates produce safety guidance

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WASHINGTON — Acting U.S. FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said on Tuesday Americans should feel confident in eating fresh produce, ​as the agency has finalized guidance for proper preparation and packaging amid ongoing foodborne outbreaks.

The Food and Drug Administration's updated guidance for producers and suppliers recommends measures such as sanitation control, supplier verification and refrigeration amid ‌the ongoing outbreaks of cyclosporiasis and salmonella linked to fresh produce.

The outbreaks due to contaminated lettuce and jalapenos have sickened thousands of people in the U.S.

"Americans should ⁠feel confident in eating fresh produce, including leafy greens at ​this point. The FDA remains confident that all iceberg lettuce ⁠related to the cyclospora outbreak has been effectively removed from the market as of the July 17th recall," Diamantas said ‌during an appearance on CNBC.

The ‌cyclosporiasis outbreak, one of the largest foodborne illness events in recent U.S. history and linked to iceberg ⁠lettuce from Taylor Farms, has spread to 15 states and hit Michigan the ⁠hardest.

It has also shaken consumer confidence in fresh produce and hit sales at restaurant chains and supermarkets.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday wrote on social media platform X, "Cyclospora: contained, American food: safe."

However, the FDA and CDC say the investigation into the cyclospora outbreak is ongoing.

The FDA's updated supplier recommendations, which are not legally binding, are aimed at manufacturers and processors of products such as chopped lettuce, sliced cantaloupe, diced onions, shredded carrots, coleslaw ‌mixes and fruit salads.

The agency has focused on contamination with pathogens like salmonella, cyclospora, ​E. coli and listeria.

It has also required that fresh-cut produce processors assess whether any of these pathogens pose a potential hazard requiring preventive measures, including supply-chain controls.

The measures also include use of safe water, washing fruits and vegetables with antimicrobial solutions, training of personnel, as well as recommendations on better designing of facilities.

However, cyclospora may require supply-chain controls as wash-water antimicrobials may not adequately control it, the FDA said, adding that research to elucidate the routes by which fresh produce becomes contaminated with cyclospora is ongoing.

Cyclospora was also considered a potential biological hazard in fresh-cut vegetables in ​the agency's 2018 draft guidance following two outbreaks associated with the intestinal parasite that year.

While the 2018 draft covered broader food safety hazards and applied ‌to both ready-to-eat ‌and not-ready-to-eat fresh-cut produce, ⁠the final guidance focuses on biological hazards in ready-to-eat, fresh-cut produce with high water content that can cause microbial growth.

Taylor Farms said on Monday it is recalling prepared foods containing jalapenos from retailers in several states over potential salmonella contamination.

"Taylor Farms is already in compliance with FDA's final guidance. We have long advocated for these and other food safety measures, including the Food Traceability ‌Rule," a spokesperson for the company ​said.

Diamantas said the FDA is "very confident that the iceberg lettuce from Central ‌Mexico was the culprit in the ⁠large cyclospora outbreak in ​the Midwest."

Contributing: Neil J Kanatt