36 years after ADA, Utah advocates say more progress needed for people with disabilities

By Debbie Worthen, KSL | Updated - July 28, 2026 at 6:28 a.m. | Posted - July 27, 2026 at 8:13 p.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah advocates highlight ADA's impact 36 years after its enactment in 1990.
  • Monica Stewart stresses ongoing challenges for her daughter with Down syndrome.
  • Attorney Nate Crippes emphasizes inclusive education for children with disabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY — Thirty-six years after the Americans with Disabilities Act became law, disability advocates in Utah say the landmark civil rights legislation has transformed lives, but significant work remains, especially in education and long-term community support.

The ADA, signed into law in 1990, was designed to ensure people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. While many people recognize visible changes such as wheelchair ramps and automatic doors, advocates say the law's impact extends far beyond physical accessibility.

For Monica Stewart, the issue is personal. On a summer afternoon, she worked one-on-one with her 6-year-old daughter, Lyddie, who has Down syndrome, helping her practice reading skills.

As a parent, Stewart said she constantly advocates for her daughter and other children with disabilities.

"Having a child with a disability, it's also insane how far we still need to come," Stewart said.

Disability attorney Nate Crippes said one of the most important opportunities for continued progress is ensuring children with disabilities are fully included in school settings.

"I think one of the most important things that we can do is try to make sure that kids in the educational setting growing up are not separated out in a different classroom," Crippes said.

Much of Crippes' work focuses on adults with disabilities, but he believes inclusion and support should begin early in life.

Stewart is already thinking about the future and the challenges her daughter may face as she grows older.

"We want our kids to be as autonomous as possible, but they will require support, and that support can't just be from the parents," Stewart said. "It has to be from the government, from the community, from everyone around them."

For now, Stewart said she has seen the benefits of inclusion firsthand. Lyddie recently completed kindergarten at her neighborhood school, where she learned alongside typically developing peers.

"It was the best ever, for our family, for her and also this year for our school," Stewart said. "It's been amazing to watch the community rally around her."

As the nation marks four decades since the ADA became law, advocates say stories like Lyddie's demonstrate the progress that has been made while also highlighting the work that remains to create fully inclusive communities for people with disabilities.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Debbie Worthen, KSLDebbie Worthen
Debbie Worthen brings nearly two decades of award-winning journalism experience to the KSL Newsroom and is thrilled be working for Utah’s legacy news organization. She anchors KSL 5 News at 4 and Live at 5 with Mike Headrick and reports for KSL 5 News at 10pm. There are countless things Debbie enjoys about working in local news, but storytelling is at the top of the list. Whether it’s meeting the remarkable people of Utah as they do amazing things, informing viewers of critical breaking news and issues that impact their communities or reporting on daily assignments like weather and traffic, Debbie is honored to be the one trusted to tell Utahn’s stories. She believes journalistic integrity and a commitment to accuracy have never been more important than they are now. Debbie started her career as a writer, producer and traffic reporter while finishing her communications degree at The University of Utah before making the jump to a full-time on-air position. (Although you could say she caught the news “bug” at KOLT-News at Cottonwood High School.) After several moves across the country, Debbie and her husband, Brandon Gilbert, moved to Utah to start their family. They love everything Utah has to offer and can’t imagine living anywhere else. Outside the office, Debbie and her family are advocates for at-risk youth and have fostered several children through Utah Foster Care. As a family they enjoy movie nights in the basement, trying new recipes and, a few times a year, traveling to exotic locations!
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