Spain prepares for rare solar eclipse amid concern over heat and wildfires

MEDINACELI, Spain — Spaniards rushed to buy specialized glasses to view a rare total solar eclipse Wednesday, as authorities warned people flocking to rural areas to avoid anything that could spark new wildfires.

Across a swath of northern and central Spain, millions of people will have some of mainland Europe's best views of the celestial spectacle. It will begin around sunset, when the sun, moon and Earth align, briefly bringing parts of the Iberian Peninsula, plus slivers of Greenland and Iceland, into darkness.

Totality — when the moon completely covers the sun's light — is expected to last less than 2 1/2 minutes, reaching its maximum duration off Iceland's west coast. By the time it gets to a small patch of Portugal and then Spain, totality will have dwindled to a minute or so. The spectacle will then end over the Mediterranean.

Against the backdrop of scorching summer temperatures and wildfires, Spanish officials have rolled out a large public safety campaign.

The eclipse could draw at least an additional half a million visitors, authorities say. Demand for hotel rooms along the path of totality, including in the northern cities of A Coruña, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela, has soared.

In Medinaceli, a Roman-era hilltop town in northeast Spain, sky watchers secured grassy viewing points several hours early.

"It must be thrilling to see the darkness come suddenly and the image of the sun disappearing," said Agatha Bak, a 40-year-old philosophy professor who left Madrid for the town at sunrise with a group of friends.

Rural areas prepare for an influx of visitors

Spain's Interior Ministry said 350 official viewing sites have been set up across the sparsely populated interior, often referred to as "Empty Spain." Authorities have limited or restricted access to another 123 sites because of environmental conditions or obstacles that could hinder an evacuation in the event of a wildfire.

Only weeks ago, the most destructive wildfire in Spanish history devoured 193 square miles and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in Ávila, in central Spain. Several smaller wildfires remain active elsewhere in southern and central parts of the country.

More than 33,500 law enforcement officers will be deployed to observation areas and access points, the ministry said.

"High temperatures, the accumulated dryness of vegetation, and the intense pressure on natural areas due to projected travel necessitate extreme preventive measures," Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

Frenchman Leyssalle Anthony, 39, prepares a telescope to view the total solar eclipse from the beach, in Arija, Spain, Wednesday. Heat and wildfires are the concerns among officials for those wanting to view the eclipse. (Photo: Borja Suarez, Reuters)

Much of Spain will be on alert Wednesday as temperatures climb above 95 Fahrenheit. The national weather agency, AEMET, forecast such temperatures across northwest to southeastern Spain, including many areas where the total eclipse will be observed.

Authorities' top priority is to prevent even a single spark that could lead to a fire, as happened in Ávila in late July. They are urging visitors not to light fires, litter or park in areas with dry vegetation.

Eclipse glasses are going fast

Special eclipse glasses are essential for safe viewing, even if only a sliver of the sun remains visible.

"To look at the sun, you must always use proper protection, and the most suitable protection is eclipse glasses," said Telmo Fernández Castro, director of the Madrid Planetarium. The glasses are made with special filters that block solar radiation that can damage the eyes.

For months, supermarkets, department stores, museums and planetariums across Spain have sold or distributed the glasses, with many pharmacies running out of stock ahead of Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening in downtown Madrid, a line-up formed outside a photo shop where a sign read, "We carry eclipse glasses."

One woman emerged triumphantly and reassured those waiting: "He has boxes and boxes of them!"

A ship circles waters nears Greenland hoping to catch a glimpse

For sky watchers hoping to peek at the solar eclipse, spare a thought for Sverre Rudd.

Rudd, captain of the MS Spitsbergen, is circling the waters of Rypefjord in eastern Greenland trying to make sure he is perfectly positioned for his 126 passengers to view the spectacle. All day, people have been coming up to Rudd to ask if he has nailed the right spot — no clouds will do if they are to see it.

"I will do my best,'' Rudd said. "I will pull out my superman powers.''

Patricia Molera and Enrique Sotomayor test their eclipse glasses during sunset at Arija beach, Spain, Tuesday. Glasses like these are going fast for Wednesday's eclipse. (Photo: Borja Suarez, Reuters)

The eclipse may be startling for the passengers, who have been experiencing 24 hours of daylight on a 17-day cruise in locations mostly north of the Arctic Circle.

Suddenly, for two minutes it will be dark.

Even so, the mood on the ice-strengthened polar ship is pure anticipation.

"Everyone is very enthusiastic," Rudd said. "When we were down for breakfast earlier, it was almost like a little bit of a Christmas Eve feeling here."

Hotel costs skyrocket in Spain and Iceland

Rooms in Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, were averaging more than $1,000 for Wednesday night as Icelanders prepared for their first total solar eclipse since 1954 and the first visible from the capital since 1433.

Prices were roughly double 2025 rates, according to data group Lighthouse Intelligence. But tourists, many of whom booked years in advance at exorbitant prices, may be disappointed as cloudy skies are forecast across most of the island when the eclipse peaks.

Authorities expect up to 20,000 additional overseas visitors during an already busy peak tourist period. Iceland is home to fewer than 400,000 people.

The 70-room Hotel Keflavík in the Reykjanesbaer municipality was fully booked, with guests hoping to see around one minute and 45 seconds of totality.

"Eclipse time, of course, has been very demanding, and many people came to us early, like last year," said hotel owner and manager Steinþór Jónsson.

Jónsson said he had seen nothing like it since 1986, the year the hotel opened and President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev held their summit in Reykjavík.

"When I opened the hotel, we had Reagan and Gorbachev meeting. It was very hectic here," he said with a smile. "Besides Reagan and Gorbachev, the eclipse is the biggest."

Contributing: Danica Kirka, Brian Melley and James Brooks