Record-breaking October heat expected to scorch Southern California for the rest of the week

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LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The record-breaking heat that has been scorching Southern California over the past few days is expected to continue impacting the region through the rest of the week.

Over the weekend, several records were broken as triple-digit temperatures rose across the region. On Friday, temperatures reached 103 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, breaking a previous record of 101 degrees set in 1995.

On Saturday and Sunday, although the highs didn't break records, the lows did. Saturday's low temperature in downtown LA was 76 degrees; it broke the previous record of 72 degrees set in 1987. Sunday's low temperature was 77 degrees; the previous record was 76 degrees.

Record-breaking temperatures are not guaranteed on Monday. The forecasted high in downtown is only expected to reach 101. The current record set in 1971 is 101 degrees.

The National Weather Service says people won't start feeling relief from the prolonged heat wave until the weekend.

Weather officials forecast most coast and valley highs in the 90s, up to 104 degrees. All of the coasts, valleys and inland areas are under heat advisories and extreme heat warnings through Thursday.

CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno says for the first time in history, LA will have four straight days of 100-degree weather. The last time something like this happened was in 1989.

Deanno added that Tuesday will likely make it five straight days over 100 degrees, and that hasn't happened since 1963.

One of the biggest concerns as the heat lingers is the little to no overnight relief. Most lows will remain in the upper 60s to 70s. Some areas in the mountains and foothills will be in the 80s.

The NWS says temperatures over the weekend will trend cooler each day. There will be a 20 to 30% chance of showers on Sunday, mostly over Los Angeles County, due to the increased moisture from Hurricane Rachel in the Pacific.

The hurricane is also expected to bring strong swells and rough waters, mainly to LA and Ventura County beaches. A beach hazard statement will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and remain until 11 p.m. Friday.