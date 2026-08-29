Floods strike homes in Emery County

ORANGEVILLE, Emery County — Flood waters have struck multiple locations in Emery County, displacing residents as flood warnings sweep across southern Utah on Saturday.

The Emery County Sheriff's Office announced that a Red Cross shelter was established at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Orangeville for any residents displaced due to flooding. Multiple homes and roadways were flooded.

Multiple homes and roadways were flooded in Emery County on Saturday, following heavy rains. (Photo: Emery County Sheriff's Office)

The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings for southern Utah, including for parts of Carbon, Emery, Sanpete and Kane counties. The warnings extend through the evening as storms cross over the state.

Parts of Carbon, Emery and Sanpete counties remain under flood warnings until 5:45 p.m. after the National Weather Service received reports of flooded roadways and area creeks "running very high."

A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for most of southern Utah on Saturday. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Parts of Kane County are under flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service until 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

People from St. George to Price are impacted by potential flooding, according to the National Weather Service. It encouraged those impacted to "consider alternate plans" for outdoor activities, coupled with having multiple ways to receive warnings.

Winds from the storms also tipped over 34 train cars outside Lynndyl in Millard County, according to Millard County Sheriff Steve O'Camb. A posted by the sheriff's office shows the cars on their right side off the tracks.

Following strong winds during a storm in Millard County, 34 train cars flipped over off the tracks outside Lynndyl on Saturday. (Photo: Millard County Sheriff's Office)

Another video shows multiple large trees uprooted by the winds near homes that had their windows blown in. The sheriff also said they had a report of a home that had lost its roof.

O'Camb said Millard County agencies are continuing to sweep the area following the storm to assess for damages.

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