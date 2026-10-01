Utah State University to join statewide Read-a-Thon Friday

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LOGAN — Utah State University is joining Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox in encouraging people across Utah to set aside time Friday to read. The statewide Read-a-Thon runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2.

At USU, faculty, staff and students are being encouraged to take part.

USU encourages campus community to read

USU President Brad Mortensen is asking members of the university community to take an hour from their regular daily routine to pick up a book.

"We are encouraging all of our faculty, staff, and students to take an hour out of their day Friday to sit with a good book, to remember what reading really means to them, and to show that, no matter what our age is, we can participate in this statewide reading initiative," said Mortensen. The university will have designated reading areas across the Logan campus, including at the Merrill-Cazier Library and the Young Educational Learning Center.

Young readers help lead the effort

Some of the youngest readers at Utah State are helping lead the campus effort. At the on-campus Edith Bowen Laboratory School, first-grade teacher Shannon Rhodes spearheaded the idea of bringing faculty, staff, athletes and other members of the community into the classroom to read with younger students.

"Here's the chance for us to really do something at Utah State where we're getting, you know, professors, and leadership, and athletes, and artists, and scientists to come and model the importance of reading with our children at our elementary school," said Rhodes. Edith Bowen students will read with groups throughout campus, including other classrooms and university programs.

The goal is to encourage reading not only among children, but throughout the university and the broader community. Rhodes said even a short amount of time spent reading can make a difference.

Why it matters

The importance of reading with children Research overwhelmingly show the benefits of reading aloud to children. Parents simply need to "just do it."

"Sending the right message that reading is important for all of us, even if it's 30 minutes. I think it's important," said Rhodes.