How Woods Cross High School used trust land funds to hit a graduation goal

WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross High School achieved a 100% graduation rate for English-language learners, demonstrating what School Learning and Nurturing Development Trust funding can achieve.

Administrators and the high school community council intentionally set the milestone as a goal for the school.

"We looked at the data, and we said, 'Our multi-language learners are not graduating,'" said Principal Jo Richins. "We asked ourselves, 'What can we do about it?'"

The answer came through School LAND Trust funding, a unique and growing source of state education money that gave Woods Cross High School the flexibility to address its students' specific needs.

The school received about $270,000 in trust funding and used it to create programs designed to keep students on track toward graduation.

Among the initiatives:

An after-school academic support program staffed by paid teachers.

A summer credit-recovery program.

Student advocates who work directly with students to help them stay engaged and meet graduation requirements.

Woods Cross High School teacher Roxey Catenzaro said the summer support program helped students start the new school year with renewed confidence.

"Students were able to come back into the year fresh and get on top of things and feel more confident," she said.

The efforts paid off. Graduation rates for the school's English language learners rose from 92% to 100%.

"They want to graduate, they want a degree and they want to learn," Catenzaro said. "They're willing to make the commitment if they have that opportunity."

Community Council member Mackenzie Tiner said the school's goal was not only academic success but also helping students feel connected.

"We really wanted to identify and focus (on) how we could help these kids graduate, succeed, feel seen, feel welcome and feel happy at school," Tiner said. "We tried to allocate the money in different ways."

School LAND Trust funds come from revenue generated on Utah's trust lands, through activities such as real estate development, oil and gas leases and grazing permits. This year, Utah schools received a record $133.5 million.

Parents involved in Woods Cross High School's programs say many families don't realize the difference the funds can make.

"I don't think parents or people even realize the impact it can make on these students," said Shauna Hardy. "There are just so many opportunities and different things that you can use that money for."

Richins said the funding has become an essential tool for addressing student needs.

"Oh my gosh, I don't know what I would do without it," she said.

State education leaders say the trust funds are especially valuable because they are one of the few funding sources schools can use as they see fit to meet their community's specific academic needs.

Kira Bennett, a member of the Utah State Board of Education's School Children's Trust section, said the program places decision-making power in the hands of people closest to students.

"It's one that puts that power straight into the community and those who know the students best to address those academic needs," Bennett said.

School leaders hope the success story in Woods Cross helps raise awareness about School LAND Trust funding and its impact on Utah schools. They also hope more parents will decide to get involved in community councils, which play a direct role in identifying school needs and deciding how best to invest resources.

"We're talking about significant amounts of money," said Liz Mumford, director of the School and Institutional Trust Beneficiaries Advocacy office. "Way more than a bake sale or other traditional fundraising efforts."

At Woods Cross High School, the council is already focused on its next goal: helping more students enroll in courses that offer college credit while still in high school.

For Tiner, seeing the results has been rewarding.

"It feels so good being able to see our students (and) our community identify the needs that we have, and then get that money and use it for what we know will best benefit our kids," she said.