Gov. Cox, first lady Abby Cox kick off statewide reading across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of students gathered at the Utah Capitol on Friday as Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox launched the Utah Reads Read-a-Thon, a statewide effort aimed at encouraging children and adults to spend more time reading.

Nearly 500 students spread out blankets in the Capitol rotunda, picked up books and settled in for an hour of reading as part of the event.

"This place is huge," said fourth-grader Quinn Mitani as students arrived at the Capitol.

The read-a-thon extended far beyond the Capitol grounds, with schools, libraries and universities participating across Utah.

"It really is to get kiddos reading again," Abby Cox said. "It's to help inspire, to put down the screens, to think about, get involved in a book."

Students of all ages were encouraged to choose a favorite book and spend time reading. Many said they were drawn to fantasy novels.

"'Fablehaven,' 'Keeper of the Lost Cities,' fantasy, yeah, practically any fantasy," fifth-grader Bridgham Beddes said when asked about his favorite books.

According to the first lady, the statewide initiative included elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, libraries and colleges all reading together throughout the day.

"We have libraries and elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, universities all participating in our statewide read-a-thon today," Abby Cox said.

For many students, reading offers more than entertainment.

"It kind of transports me in a place that I could never be," said fourth-grader May Warnick. "I just get to experience something new that I don't get to experience every day."

Abby Cox said she hopes the event encourages families to make reading a regular part of their routines, citing concerns about literacy rates.

"What we're seeing across the nation, and certainly here in the state of Utah, is that our reading rates are not where they should be," she said.

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Parents attending the event said the Capitol setting added excitement and helped make reading more engaging for children.

"There's a lot of history here, and it's so beautiful," parent Ashley Beddes said. "To spend time reading together as a group will be really fun."

Participants said combining reading with a visit to the Capitol helped attract students who might not otherwise be interested.

"I feel like they would want to come to the Capitol," said Mic Beddes. "I feel like that entices them to come and read."

Organizers hope the event not only sparks interest in books for a day, but also helps build lasting reading habits among Utah children and families.