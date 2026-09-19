Weber State shares innovative possibilities, solutions at MARS research center

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CLEARFIELD — A specialized research center, run in large part by Weber State University, is helping push forward new innovations in aerospace and defense.

The Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center, or MARS, opened its doors to students, media, and potential clients Thursday and Friday, now that it is more fully outfitted with high-tech machinery to help companies build out prototype parts and inventions to market in a faster, less expensive way.

"We demonstrate how it's done here, and then we work with our industry partners to actually take it over and actually fill that technology at their own facilities," MARS executive director Dr. Benjamin Garcia explained. "We're really supporting an acceleration of new technologies to get building more quickly than they've done in the past."

One example of how they can accomplish those goals was demonstrated in a miniature rocket engine, where Garcia said contractors like Northrop Grumman, for example, could test the strength and durability of new composite materials and parts, without spending millions on a full rocket test.

"We've been putting together all the facility equipment that's required to do support for our space and defense community in the area," Garcia said.

Among the specialized devices inside MARS are robotics and 3D printers that can fabricate components using carbon, ceramic matrix composites, oxide and other high-temperature materials.

The MARS center also provides unique experiences for students, like chemistry & math major Adam Evans.

"It's very exciting," Evans said. "That's kind of every chemist's dream to work on the next big thing."

The center also offers opportunities to students from the University of Utah, Utah State University and Southern Utah University. Evans says his time at the center has helped him consider career pathways he might not have looked at otherwise.

"I would love to go to grad school and pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry or chemical physics, but MARS has opened my eyes to maybe going to graduate school for material science or something similar," he said.

The MARS center is established through a partnership between Weber State University, Hill Air Force Base, and 47-G — an organization for deep tech and aerospace defense companies.