Canyons School District welcomes first-year teachers as competition for jobs grows

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SANDY — Landing a teaching job is becoming more competitive, and for dozens of first-year teachers in Canyons School District, earning a classroom this fall is an accomplishment.

The district welcomed its newest teachers during orientation Wednesday, helping them prepare for the start of the school year before students arrive later this month. Dozens of first-year teachers gathered to meet district leaders, connect with colleagues and learn what to expect as they begin their careers.

Despite their excitement, many admitted they are feeling the same first-day jitters as the students they'll soon be teaching.

"Even the teachers are a little bit nervous I have friends who are 3rd year teachers and they still get first day of school jitters just because it's new and exciting. Just know we're all going through the new and excited feelings together," said Kaitlynn Johnston, a new seventh-grade science teacher.

District leaders said teaching positions are becoming increasingly competitive, with hundreds of applicants competing for a limited number of openings each year. Human Resources Director Tiffany Midgley encouraged new teachers to be patient with themselves as they begin the school year.

"My advice for first year teachers is giving yourself grace. You'll get better every year, and every year will feel more comfortable, but what I also know is that these folks are going to be changing kids' lives starting next week."

New teachers participated in the district's PEAKS program, which is designed to help educators transition into the classroom and learn district expectations and best practices.

"It's for all new teachers to come and learn how to be a new teacher in this district and all the best practices for canyons," said Bethany Crandall, a new middle school home economics teacher.

For many, teaching is more than a career — it's a chance to make a lasting difference.

"It's the most meaningful work I've ever done in my life, and I have always been thinking about how I am going to take what I'm interested in and leave an impact on the world that I can look back on and be proud of." said Will Fluetsch, a new eighth-grade math teacher.

The new teachers will spend the next few weeks preparing their classrooms before students return later this month.