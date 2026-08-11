'A huge win': Utah State University, technical colleges partner to bolster robotics workforce

LOGAN — Utah State University is expanding access to robotics and automation education through a new degree program that turns hands-on experience and training into college credits.

Announced last week, the program allows students who have earned specific certificates at the participating technical colleges throughout the state to apply up to 50 credits toward a degree that would normally be a four-year degree program at USU.

"This degree demonstrates what is possible when higher education and technical education work together," Chenese Boyle, an education specialist for the USU School of Professional and Technical Education, said in a release. "Students don't lose credit, they don't repeat coursework, and they gain a clear pathway into high-demand careers."

Specifically, the degree was developed in collaboration with Bridgerland Technical College, Davis Technical College and Ogden-Weber Technical College — giving students at those colleges a seamless, direct path to advance the technical certificates that qualify them for jobs into a degree and skills crucial for career advancement.

Students who complete the automation technology certificate and the control systems and robotics certificate, including high school students who can take technical college courses tuition-free, can transfer those credits directly to USU.

A release from USU said the program was designed to meet a growing demand for "professionals who combine hands-on technical skills with a deeper understanding of business, management, and systems thinking."

Program graduates could land jobs like automation engineers, controls engineers, robotics specialists, systems integrators, industrial automation technicians, and more across Utah's growing advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.

"Students receive outstanding technical training through our partner institutions," Zak Konakis, director of the USU School of Professional and Technical Education and vice provost for technical education and academic pathways, said in a release. "This degree builds on that foundation by adding the broader university education that helps graduates become leaders in their field."

Doubling down on ease of access, the degree, available for the 2026 fall semester, will be offered fully online.

"This seamlessly bridges the gap between hands-on technical expertise and a university degree, giving our students an incredible head start and points them right at some of the best career opportunities Northern Utah has to offer," said Matt Fuller, instructor and head of Bridgerland Technical College's Automation Department in Logan. "This is a huge win ... and demonstrates that truly stackable pathways are an incredible way for students to thrive now and into the future."