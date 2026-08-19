Dugway Fire sparks near mouth of Weber Canyon

UINTAH, Weber County — A new fire sparked near the mouth of Weber Canyon in Weber County, burning between 15 and 20 acres.

Homes above East Bybee Drive were threatened, according to Kelly Wickens, a public information officer for the Dugway Fire. However, she said things were looking "ok" as of about 6:30 a.m. No evacuations have been ordered.

"All focus is being placed on the area where we're seeing the flames," Wickens said.

Multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Wickens said many of the firefighters are locals to the area, meaning they know the roads around the communities well and can tackle the fires better.

She said she highly recommended finding an alternate route around the fire. Traffic reports showed delays on U.S. Route 89 approaching I-84 as of 6:35 a.m.

Wickens said firefighters would remain aware of changing weather conditions, as wind coming through Weber Canyon, coupled with hot and dry conditions, may cause the fire to grow.

"So far, we're hearing good things" from firefighters on the scene, Wickens said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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