Firefighters respond to West Valley City house fire

By Daniel Woodruff, KSL | Posted - Aug. 18, 2026 at 7:15 p.m.

 
Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Valley City on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Valley City on Tuesday evening. (Mark Wetzel, KSL)

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WEST VALLEY CITY – Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Valley City on Tuesday evening.

A KSL crew spotted a large plume of black smoke around 6 p.m. coming from a house at 5039 W. 3500 South.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming from the house and a vehicle in the parking lot. Several neighbors told KSL they heard a loud explosion.

"It almost sounded like two cars kind of like running into each other, like a car accident," said Sydnee Moser Price, who lives nearby. "Then we came up here and saw this and saw that there was a car on fire and a house on fire."

Moser Price said it was "scary" and hoped everyone inside the home was OK.

Traffic in both directions on 3500 South was shut down while crews from multiple departments battled the blaze.

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Daniel Woodruff reports for KSL 5 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and fill-in anchors at KSL.
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