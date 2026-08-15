Crews remove hunters in Black Canyon Fire closure area

SCIPIO, Millard County — The U.S. Forest Service said crews were forced to stop firefighting operations on the Black Canyon Fire on Saturday while they located and removed hunters who had entered the area without permission.

Crews safely removed the hunters from the closure area, but their presence kept fire helicopters and scoopers grounded instead of fighting the flames.

"Fire closures are not suggestions," the U.S. Forest Service said. It warns that while crews are on the ground, flames continue to spread as conditions change, costing crews valuable firefighting time.

"Respect the closure. Let firefighters do their jobs," the agency said.

The Forest Service also warned that any recreational drones flown over the fire will halt firefighting efforts to protect wildfire air operators. A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area.

The lightning-caused Black Canyon Fire spread to 3,549 acres on Saturday, with only 26% containment.

The U.S. Forest Service also issued an updated Forest Service Closure Order on Saturday, reducing the closed areas of Fishlake National Forest south of Scipio.

This map shows the updated closure area south of Scipio in Millard County that goes into effect on Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 5 p.m. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service Fishlake National Forest)

The area closed to the public has been reduced to the Wild Goose Fire perimeter. Areas outside that perimeter will reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Forest Service warned that the Forest Service Closure Order for the Widemouth 2 Fire remains in effect. The lightning-caused fire in central Utah reached 129,574 acres on Saturday, and crews estimate 70% containment.