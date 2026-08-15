Utah families react to arrest in double-murder investigation

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The families of Jessica Orton Lyman and Eli Painter released statements a day after the Friday arrest of a 16-year-old in connection with their alleged murders in 2025.

"We have many questions that we hope will soon be answered," a statement from the Orton family says. "In the meantime, we are leaning on one another, our faith, and our community as we continue to navigate this tragedy."

The family expressed gratitude to the Saratoga Springs Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that worked on the case to bring justice for their family.

They also said they expect the person responsible for the crimes to be held "fully accountable for their actions, without excuse, without exception or leniency."

The teen was booked into the juvenile detention center on Friday while police continue the investigation into the two deaths. Lyman and her son were shot inside their Saratoga Springs home on March 28, 2025, and while 44-year-old Lyman was hospitalized and later died from her injuries, Eli, 8, died at the scene.

The investigation into their deaths has taken more than a year and a half. Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton said Friday that police had executed dozens of search warrants, conducted numerous interviews, reviewed extensive amounts of video and collected hundreds of items of evidence, records and other information relevant to the case.

He said some interviews are still being conducted.

Jason Painter said the family is also grateful for the efforts made by law enforcement officials to search for answers in connection with their family member's deaths.

He said the arrest is "an important milestone" in the pursuit of justice, but it does not erase the daily pain of the "unimaginable loss" in the families' hearts.

"We trust the court process to do its work to bring justice for Jessica and Eli," Painter said. "We will continue to honor Jessica and Eli by remembering the love they shared, the lives they lived, and the legacy they leave behind, not just how they were taken. We will continue to seek justice in their names."