723 jobs being lost as Tyson Foods closes Eagle Mountain facility

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EAGLE MOUNTAIN – A Tyson Foods facility that opened in Utah County five years ago is now set to close, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Tyson Foods announced this week that it will close its case-ready meat facility in Eagle Mountain as it restructures to address a historic cattle shortage.

All told, 723 employees will lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

"I'm really heartbroken right now," said Marydel Lewis, who lives in Eagle Mountain and has worked at the Tyson Foods plant since it opened in 2021. "We thought we were going to get a bonus because it's our five-year anniversary."

Instead, she received a notice telling her Tyson Foods has made the "difficult decision" to close its Eagle Mountain facility around Oct. 12, and she'll be out of a job.

"It's hard to take in," Lewis told KSL. "It's like, is it true?"

Abby Ivory, Eagle Mountain economic development director, said the city is "really concerned" about the pending job losses and is working with the state and Tyson Foods to support workers.

"We're concerned about making sure that they have all the resources available to make a transition easier," Ivory said. "Not just with getting a job but any hardships the family might have in the meantime."

Kelly Pehrson, Utah commissioner of Food and Agriculture, said the news from Tyson Foods illustrates "the lack of herd we have in the United States" due to drought, fires, a closed border, and the high cost of feed.

Those are tough conditions, Pehrson said, for a business like Tyson.

"They invested $300 million on that plant bringing it to Utah, and it was a great investment, a great asset to the community," he said.

Pehrson said this highlights the importance of local food production, which he says the state is working to develop through a food security grant program. Right now, though, he said he feels for those losing their jobs.

"It's very sad," Pehrson said.

Tyson Foods' case-ready meat facility in Eagle Mountain, Utah is pictured on Friday. (Photo: Meghan Thackrey, KSL)

Meanwhile, Lewis said she's worried about covering her expenses with this upcoming job loss. She said she'll start looking for something new.

"If anyone is hiring out there," she said, "let me know."

In addition to the Eagle Mountain plant, Tyson Foods said it's also closing one in Illinois while looking to sell another facility in Washington state.

"Tyson Foods recognizes the impact these decisions have on team members and communities. The company is committed to supporting our team members through this transition, including helping them apply for open positions at other facilities," the company said in a statement. "With these changes, Tyson Foods is ensuring that it will continue to deliver high-quality, affordable and nutritious protein for generations to come."