Hiker hospitalized after falling estimated 100 feet in Iron County

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CEDAR CITY — A woman was hospitalized after falling around 100 feet while hiking in Iron County Thursday morning.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said the hiker fell at about 6:50 a.m. in the Red Hollow area near State Route 14, just east of Cedar City. The 20-year-old woman had fallen an estimated 100 feet off the mountainside.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the hiker as they arrived on scene. Due to the difficult terrain, they called in Iron County's search and rescue team, along with a specialized ropes team to reach the woman.

Officials said the hiker was conscious after the fall, but she injured her head and was experiencing "confusion regarding the incident."

The woman was then flown to the hospital via medical helicopter.

The sheriff's office shared a reminder to hikers to be extra careful recreating in the Red Hollow area.

"It has come to our attention that the Red Hollow area has become a popular sunrise viewing destination for students and other visitors," the sheriff's office said. "We want to strongly remind anyone visiting the area to use extreme caution, remain on established and safe routes, and avoid hiking near steep drop-offs in darkness or low visibility."