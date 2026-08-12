Man drowns in Green River

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TAYLOR FLATS, Daggett — A man from the Salt Lake Valley drowned on the Green River on Tuesday after witnesses told police he rolled his kayak near the Red Creek Rapids.

Police said the man was floating with a group of other kayakers when he rolled. Witnesses said they were able to bring the man upright, but he was unresponsive.

Capt. Chase Pili with the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division said "they attempted life-saving measures," but the man died at the scene. It was not clear if first responders or witnesses on the scene attempted the life-saving measures.

Police did not release the man's identity.