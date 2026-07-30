Father who left daughter in hot car charged with child abuse homicide

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 30, 2026 at 1:51 p.m.

 
A Vernal man was charged with child abuse homicide on Thursday for allegedly leaving his 7-month-old daughter in a vehicle for about two-and-a-half hours.

A Vernal man was charged with child abuse homicide on Thursday for allegedly leaving his 7-month-old daughter in a vehicle for about two-and-a-half hours. (Derek Hatfield, Shutterstock)

Save Story

VERNAL — A Vernal father accused of leaving his young daughter in a car with the windows rolled up for over two hours, resulting in the girl's death, has been charged.

Tommy Dean Platero, 34, was charged Thursday in 8th District Court with child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony.

On Tuesday, Platero left his 7-month-old daughter "restrained in a car seat inside a shut-off vehicle with windows up for approximately 150 minutes while the outside temperature was approximately 92 degrees Fahrenheit. The vehicle interior reached 131 to 151 degrees Fahrenheit. The child was found unresponsive with an internal body temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," charging documents state.

A police booking affidavit adds that Platero told investigators that he was taking his child to daycare, but "forgot to take the child to the daycare" and went inside a building about 1 p.m. He was seen running to his vehicle at about 3:30 p.m.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahEastern Utah
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  