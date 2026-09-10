Groups reflect on political division 1 year After Charlie Kirk's Death

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

OREM — One year after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, organizations focused on civic engagement and depolarization are urging Americans to look beyond political labels and engage in more meaningful conversations with those who hold different views.

In the days following Kirk's death, leaders from groups across the political spectrum gathered in Utah County to condemn political violence and encourage civil dialogue. Their message was simple: Disagreement is part of democracy, but violence has no place in public discourse.

A year later, organizations including Braver Angels continue that work, encouraging people to step outside their political bubbles and engage with neighbors whose opinions may differ from their own.

Maury Giles, the CEO of Braver Angels, said Americans are increasingly viewing political disagreements through a moral lens, seeing opponents as enemies rather than people with differing viewpoints.

"When we are put in the position of looking at each other as I am, it's no longer 'I'm right, and you're wrong,' but 'I'm good, and you're evil,'" Giles said. "That leads to a destruction and erosion of our social fabric."

Advocates say one of the biggest challenges facing the country is a growing lack of interaction between people with different political beliefs. When those conversations disappear, they say, assumptions and stereotypes can take their place.

Speakers at a recent discussion emphasized the importance of taking personal responsibility for lowering the temperature of political discourse.

"It's owning your part of the process, recognizing that the outrage cycle that tells you right now that your tribe is at threat from the other ... that's not true," one speaker said. "Different points of view are actually part of the fabric and foundation of society."

Maury Giles is pictured on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem on Thursday. (Photo: Ray Boone, KSL)

Organizers said the goal is not to convince people to abandon their beliefs but to encourage conversations rooted in curiosity rather than hostility.

They argue that understanding another person's life experience and the perspectives that shape their views can help reduce fear and mistrust while strengthening communities.

As Utah marks one year since Kirk's death, those involved in the effort said the lessons from the tragedy remain relevant: preserving civil discourse begins with individuals choosing to listen, ask questions and seek common ground, even amid deep disagreements.