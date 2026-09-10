UVU marks 1 year since Charlie Kirk was killed on campus

OREM — Utah Valley University marked the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's death Thursday, canceling classes as the campus observed a day focused on healing, service and connection.

Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed last year during a Turning Point USA event at UVU.

For some community members, Kirk's message has taken on new meaning since his death.

"I never heard of him before he got shot, and so afterwards, I started watching more videos, and he kind of brought me back to my roots instead of how I was living; he got me back on track," said Brittany Heiner, a community member.

Turning Point USA will hold a memorial Thursday evening at the UCCU Center. The event, called "Freedom Built to Last: Honoring Charlie Kirk," will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is expected to join Thursday night's memorial.

Pre-registration is required, and attendees will go through security screening before entering.

UVU's campus was filled Thursday with community members who gathered to remember Kirk, with some bringing children to teach them about freedom. Others carried signs and crosses as symbols of faith.

A memorial for Charlie Kirk is pictured at Utah Valley University on Thursday. (Photo: Adam Small, KSL)

"Everyone has their opinion. It doesn't matter if you liked him or not. He was a man at the end of the day," Heiner said. "We should have the freedom, though, to say how we feel about him and be respected no matter what side it is."

Dan Beazly, who brought a cross to campus, said he believes the symbol speaks for itself.

"The message of the cross is purely love and hope, and in this situation, healing," Beazly said.

The man accused of killing Kirk, Tyler Robinson, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.