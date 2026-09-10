Governor declares 'Charlie Kirk Day' on anniversary of activist's death

OREM — Thursday will officially be recognized as "Charlie Kirk Day" in Utah on the one-year anniversary of the assassination of the conservative activist at Utah Valley University, Gov. Spencer Cox declared.

"One year ago today, Charlie Kirk came to Utah to take part in a fundamental American tradition: speak openly, debate ideas, and persuade others," the governor wrote on social media. "Today, we honor Charlie's memory by choosing a politics worthy of our country, one where we stand firmly for what we believe and reject violence."

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, hands out hats before he is fatally shot during Turning Point USA’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

Cox's official declaration states that "Utah remains dedicated to modeling civil engagement for the nation, and being a place where ideas are debated with conviction, facts and persuasion rather than animosity or violence."

"The life and work of Charlie Kirk remind us that robust public discourse is essential to a healthy democracy," it adds.

Kirk founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and became one of the most prominent members of the conservative movement. Tributes poured in for Kirk from Republican politicians across the country on the anniversary of his death.

"They killed Charlie Kirk — one year ago today," Utah Sen. Mike Lee wrote on his personal social media account. "Then they spiked the football, openly celebrating his assassination. A year later, they're planning parties to savor that horrible tragedy. Meanwhile, there are millions of new Charlie Kirk fans. We miss you, Charlie. Well done!"

He didn't specify who he was referring to by "they," but Lee has previously shared posts blaming Democrats or the left for Kirk's murder.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of Kirk and will stand trial, a judge ruled earlier this month. Prosecutors argue Robinson targeted Kirk due to political disagreements.

Robinson's attorneys entered a "not guilty" plea to each of the charges against him.

"Freedom of expression and open debate, enshrined by our founders in the First Amendment, are core values of the American experiment. Charlie Kirk exercised that right with vigor and passion," Utah Sen. John Curtis said. "His murder not only resulted in the loss of a conservative voice respected by so many, but was an attack on all voices. May we commit ourselves to debate respectfully, reject extremism, and most importantly denounce political violence. Sue and I continue to pray for the Kirk family and Charlie's loved ones."

Rep. Celeste Maloy said Kirk "ignited a generation's passion and love for our country," in a statement Thursday.

"My prayers are with his wife and children today, as well as everyone who was impacted by that traumatizing day," she continued. "I hope we can honor his memory by rejecting political violence, defending the free exchange of ideas, and engaging in honest, earnest debate."

Utah Rep. Mike Kennedy, whose district includes the campus of Utah Valley University where Kirk was shot, called Kirk "a patriot, a man of deep faith, a devoted husband and father, and a tireless champion for free speech."

"His willingness to engage with the public and talk about really important things as a young person, a father of two children, obviously a married man to a great person, Erika, and his willingness to engage with people of all sorts and disagree in a fashion that was civil and open — I can't help but admire that," Kennedy said in a video.

The White House shared a tribute to Kirk on social media, calling him "a fearless patriot" and "champion for freedom and for our country."

"Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history," the White House said. "His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten."

Rob Axson, the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, told KSL's Inside Sources Kirk was an example of engaging in conversations with those he disagreed with. He encouraged Utahns to respect others "enough to have a dialogue about" political differences.

"What can you do to elevate conversations of respect?" he asked, adding that finding ways to serve those you disagree with is an even better way to respectfully engage. "Figure out ways to help people out. The differences seem less when you actually break out in sweat in service to one another."