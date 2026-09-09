Charges filed against man accused of ramming police car, stealing child's scooter

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 10:25 p.m.

 
Criminal charges have been field against a man accused of trying to get away from police by ramming an occupied patrol car and stealing a child's scoot and shirt.

Criminal charges have been field against a man accused of trying to get away from police by ramming an occupied patrol car and stealing a child's scoot and shirt. (Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Jeffrey David Levie, 39, charged with assault on an officer and burglary.
  • Levie allegedly rammed a police car stole a child's scooter and shirt.
  • He has a history of 28 arrests including 4 felony convictions.

MIDVALE — A 39-year-old man is accused of ramming a police patrol car and stealing a child's scooter as well as the child's shirt, all in an attempt to get away from police.

Jeffrey David Levie was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with assault on an officer and burglary, second-degree felonies; failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony; running from police, a class A misdemeanor; and causing property damage, theft and reckless driving, class B misdemeanors.

On Sept. 2, a Unified police officer watched as a 2014 Honda Civic pulled into a parking lot near 50 West and 7200 South at a high rate of speed.

"The driver, later identified as Jeffrey David Levie, started backing up the vehicle, then driving across the large parking lot at a high rate of speed, skidding to a stop several times," according to charging documents.

The officer determined the vehicle had been reported as stolen and followed the car to another business parking lot, "but the parking lot dead-ended and Levie had to turn around," the charges state.

As Levie drove toward the officer, the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren.

"Levie accelerated his vehicle and rammed into the front of (the officer's) vehicle causing minor injuries to both officers in the vehicle. Levis then fled the lot at a high rate of speed. Levie failed to stop at a stop sign and was driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed and driving into oncoming traffic," charging documents state.

Levie continued driving through the backyards of a condominium complex in the area of 400 East and 7200 South "at a rate of 45 mph. Levie then tried to drive between two trees but collided with a large tree which caused him to go through a white vinyl fence," the charges state.

After crashing, Levie got out of the stolen car and ran into a nearby residence.

"While in the residence, the defendant stole a child's scooter and helmet as well as a T-shirt to disguise his appearance," the charges state.

Levie was located by police a short time later near a canal trail, still wearing the child's T-shirt and in possession of the child's scooter, and arrested him.

Prosecutors say Levie has "28 prior arrests with 13 convictions, including 4 felony convictions" for crimes including theft and burglary.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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