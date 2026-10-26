Ex-FBI chief James Comey charged again by Trump administration's DOJ

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 3:55 p.m.

ReutersReutersAndrew ​Goudsward, Ismail Shakil and Costas ​PitasReuters
 
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. Comey is facing a third ‌criminal case from the Trump ⁠administration, ​the latest ⁠accusing him of sharing ‌sensitive national ‌security information.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. Comey is facing a third ‌criminal case from the Trump ⁠administration, ​the latest ⁠accusing him of sharing ‌sensitive national ‌security information. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

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WASHINGTON — Former FBI ​Director James Comey is facing a third ‌criminal case from President Donald Trump's ⁠administration, ​the latest ⁠accusing him of sharing ‌sensitive national ‌security information, according to ⁠court ⁠documents made public on Monday.

Comey was charged with transmitting and conspiring to transmit national defense information ‌in October ​2016, according to a court document.

Comey said in a video on Instagram that "they're back again" and referenced the Justice ​Department, but did ‌not ‌provide further ⁠details. "I'm still innocent," he added. Comey's lawyers have already asked a ‌judge to dismiss ​the case.

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