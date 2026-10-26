Ex-FBI chief James Comey charged again by Trump administration's DOJ

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WASHINGTON — Former FBI ​Director James Comey is facing a third ‌criminal case from President Donald Trump's ⁠administration, ​the latest ⁠accusing him of sharing ‌sensitive national ‌security information, according to ⁠court ⁠documents made public on Monday.

Comey was charged with transmitting and conspiring to transmit national defense information ‌in October ​2016, according to a court document.

Comey said in a video on Instagram that "they're back again" and referenced the Justice ​Department, but did ‌not ‌provide further ⁠details. "I'm still innocent," he added. Comey's lawyers have already asked a ‌judge to dismiss ​the case.

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