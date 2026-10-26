Ex-FBI chief James Comey charged again by Trump administration's DOJ

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey is facing a third criminal case from President Donald Trump's administration, the latest accusing him of sharing sensitive national security information, according to court documents made public on Monday.
Comey was charged with transmitting and conspiring to transmit national defense information in October 2016, according to a court document.
Comey said in a video on Instagram that "they're back again" and referenced the Justice Department, but did not provide further details. "I'm still innocent," he added. Comey's lawyers have already asked a judge to dismiss the case.
This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.