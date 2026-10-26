A Brewers fan has collected all 330 stadium bobblehead giveaways. 326 are autographed

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (WTMJ) — We all love a stadium giveaway, right? Well, one Brewers fan takes that love to a whole new level.

Jake Paulson has collected all of the Brewers stadium giveaway bobbleheads since 2001. That's 330 bobbleheads. What's more, he's gotten 326 of them autographed and authenticated. He's missing just four signatures. Paulson has bobbleheads and autographs of everyone from Hank Aaron to Bob Uecker to Robin Yount to Jackson Chourio.

"I don't really know what it is about them. They just look cool," Paulson said.

He even has 13 bobbleheads (signed, too) of the '82 World Series team in pinstripes and in blue.

"Just connect so much as fans and as a city and as a state to that '82 team," Paulson said.

His collection started slowly in 2005 — one bobblehead here and there. But then the collection bug bit him. He tries to go to every game where there's a bobblehead giveaway. Otherwise, he buys the bobblehead online and finds a way to get it signed by that player.

"Now, there are some that are signed by some players that have passed away, too, so unless somebody has them out there, it's going to be harder. If somebody wanted to try to replicate this, that would be hard," Paulson said.

WTMJ reporter James Groh met Jake Paulson last year. Since then, his collection has grown by about a dozen signatures and bobbleheads.

"I needed some Yelichs. I needed one Uecker. Then the 2026 ones, I did get all those signed now," Paulson said.

Having 330 bobbleheads takes up a lot of space. He's running out of area on his wall to display them. So what happens when the team comes out with new bobbleheads?

"Honey, we won't need to buy a new house yet," Paulson said. "But I think we can expand for a while. But I just have to build some more shelves."

Since the Brewers made bobbleheads to commemorate the '82 World Series team, there's a chance they make some for this season's team, too.

"The Brewers will have no problem picking bobblehead poses and giveaways next year. They probably have too many to choose from," Paulson said.

A new season means new bobbleheads and more autographs. The collection is never truly finished, and Paulson is okay with that. Onto the next season! Paulson chronicles his collection on his website, Milwaukee Brewers Bobbleheads. Milwaukee Brewers Bobbleheads.

Paulson is far from the only avid collector in Wisconsin. There are a number of people around the state with giant collections. The world's largest Smurf collection is in Ripon. The largest Winnie the Pooh collection is in Waukesha. One of, if not the biggest, collections of Indiana Jones memorabilia is in Sheboygan. In Cedarburg, there is a guy who has collected autographs from almost every single person to ever play for the Brewers.