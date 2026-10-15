US judge tosses Trump administration lawsuit over New York City 'sanctuary' laws

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 9:23 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 5:06 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Demonstrators march in Lower Manhattan in response to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in New York City, Oct. 9. A federal judge on Thursday threw ​out a Trump administration lawsuit that sought to block New York City laws limiting cooperation ‌with federal immigration enforcement, finding the government did not have ⁠a valid basis to ​sue.

Demonstrators march in Lower Manhattan in response to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in New York City, Oct. 9. A federal judge on Thursday threw ​out a Trump administration lawsuit that sought to block New York City laws limiting cooperation ‌with federal immigration enforcement, finding the government did not have ⁠a valid basis to ​sue. (Eduardo Munoz, Reuters)

Save Story

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday threw ​out a Trump administration lawsuit that sought to block New York City laws limiting cooperation ‌with federal immigration enforcement, finding the government did not have ⁠a valid basis to ​sue.

• U.S. District Judge ⁠Ramon Reyes in Brooklyn said President Donald Trump's ‌administration could not ‌challenge a city law barring police from ⁠detaining immigrants at the ⁠request of federal authorities because that practice is already prohibited by state law.

• The judge also said city laws restricting local authorities from sharing release dates, whereabouts or other custody information ‌about immigrants were valid because ​federal law does not require state and local governments to share that information.

• Reyes rejected the administration's arguments that federal law superseded the challenged New York City laws, finding the federal government could not force local governments to assist ​with immigration enforcement.

• The administration filed the lawsuit ‌in New York ‌federal ⁠court in July 2025 as part of its campaign against so-called sanctuary city policies, which aim to shield immigrants from Trump's mass deportation campaign.

• The Justice ‌Department did not ​immediately respond to a request ‌for comment on ⁠the ​ruling.

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

ImmigrationPoliticsU.S.Police & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  