Trump says military execution will not be livestreamed

UPDATED - Oct. 15, 2026 at 8:37 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 8:24 a.m.

Susan HeaveyReuters
 
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Majestic Valley Arena, Wednesday, in Kalispell, Mont. Trump said on Thursday ​the execution of the Fort Hood gunman would not be livestreamed.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Majestic Valley Arena, Wednesday, in Kalispell, Mont. Trump said on Thursday ​the execution of the Fort Hood gunman would not be livestreamed. (Aex Brandon, Associated Press)

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Thursday ​the execution of the Fort Hood gunman would not be livestreamed but that immediate families ‌of the victims would be able to view it in person.

"I ⁠think streaming the execution ​for all to see ⁠might have been a strong deterrent for ‌the World to ‌witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM ⁠like Hasan but, many ⁠very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," Trump wrote.

"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this ‌event will not be streamed. That ​said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, as well as religious leaders and ​international observers, had expressed doubts about the Pentagon's ‌plan to livestream ‌the ⁠Dec. 3 execution of Nidal Hasan. Recent polls have also shown a majority of Americans opposed livestreaming it.

Hasan, a former U.S. Army psychiatrist, was found ‌guilty in a military ​trial of fatally shooting ‌13 people at Fort ⁠Hood ​in Texas in 2009.

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