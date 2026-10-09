Trump launches committee to probe Fed's Lisa Cook, White House says

Updated - Oct. 9, 2026 at 9:34 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 9:08 a.m.

ReutersReutersDoina Chiacu and Susan HeaveyReuters
 
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook outside the Supreme Court, as justices considered President Donald Trump's effort to fire her, in Washington, Jan. 21. Trump formed a committee on Friday to probe Cook over allegations of false statements in connection with mortgages.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook outside the Supreme Court, as justices considered President Donald Trump's effort to fire her, in Washington, Jan. 21. Trump formed a committee on Friday to probe Cook over allegations of false statements in connection with mortgages. (Nathan Howard, Reuters)

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has formed a committee ​to investigate Fed Governor Lisa Cook over allegations she made false statements in connection with ‌mortgages, according to a notice on the White House website on Friday.

"To ⁠assist me in carrying ​out that responsibility, the ⁠Committee shall investigate the allegations against Governor Cook ‌and report to ‌me whether there is 'cause' for Governor Cook's removal," ⁠according to the notice, dated ⁠Oct. 7.

The committee will hold an in-person hearing at the White House "to consider the evidence and allegations against Governor Cook," the presidential memorandum said. It said the hearing would last no longer than ‌four hours.

Trump tried to fire ​Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the central bank's board, a year ago. The case led to the Supreme Court ruling that the president could not remove a Fed governor without adequate cause and needed to follow a clear ​process to lay out the reasons and provide evidence. The ‌ruling left ‌Cook ⁠in her position but kicked the case against her back to a federal district court.

Cook was appointed to the Fed board in 2022 by former President Joe ‌Biden, a Democrat, and ​was reappointed in 2023 to ‌a term that ⁠lasts until ​2038.

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