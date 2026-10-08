Trump signs disaster order unlocking federal aid for 2 Utah counties affected by fire, flooding

BEAVER — Communities impacted by a massive fire in southwest Utah this summer are getting a big lift from the federal government as they continue to recover from it and ensuing flooding damage.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration on Thursday that allows eligible recovery costs to flow into Beaver and Piute counties for the Cottonwood Fire east of Beaver and the debris flows triggered by monsoonal rain after the fire was mostly out.

State officials say they've identified at least $47 million in "possible eligible damages."

"These rural communities were hit with a one-two punch this summer. ... The damage has been enormous, and the cost of rebuilding is more than these communities can shoulder alone," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement on Thursday. "I'm grateful to President Trump and our federal partners for recognizing the need and helping Utah recover. This is an important step toward getting these communities back on their feet."

The money was identified from assessments carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state officials and local governments since both events in June and July.

The Cottonwood Fire, which started June 22, burned more than 97,400 acres, registering as the third-largest wildfire this year. It ultimately damaged or destroyed structures near Beaver, including many buildings at Eagle Point Resort. Resort officials previously announced it won't reopen this year because of it.

Then, in July, monsoonal rains poured over the burn scar, adding more challenges.

Two hundred homes in Beaver were impacted, as well as infrastructure in the area. Beaver City Power's hydroelectric system received "catastrophic damage" to its diversions, pipes and buildings, according to the state. The city had to buy power from outside sources afterward, adding new costs to strained budgets.

Culinary and agricultural watershed resources were also damaged and contaminated, leading to boil water or no water orders and drinking water being trucked in until systems were restored. This led to added strains.

Several roads remain closed, including state Route 153, a key route through Beaver Canyon and a link between Beaver and Piute counties. Utah Department of Transportation crews started initial repairs in August, but officials cautioned that some segments won't reopen for general or recreational use until at least next year.

Thursday's declaration helps pay for some of these damages. FEMA provides up to 75% of eligible costs tied to repairing or replacing damaged infrastructure.

"We appreciate the relationship with FEMA and their ability to bring this assistance to Beaver and Piute counties," said Kris Hamlet, director of the Utah Division of Emergency Management. "We are honored to support our local partners' tremendous work and stand with them in their disaster recovery and resilience efforts."

Utah last received major disaster declaration assistance in 2023, in response to statewide flooding from a record-high snowpack runoff that year.

Thursday's order follows other federal assistance tied to the Cottonwood Fire — one of three fires in Utah that ultimately burned at least 90,000 acres. The U.S. Forest Service and Utah each chipped in $9 million in August to launch a recovery fund.

Over 1,200 fires have been reported across the state this year, burning more than 560,000 acres. It's the second-worst fire year in Utah history, in terms of acreage burned.