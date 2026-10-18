Trump endorses Netanyahu in Israeli election

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 9:52 a.m.

Doina ChiacuReuters
 
A person walks near an election banner with an image of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud party, and a poster with an image of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Sderot, near Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Sunday.

A person walks near an election banner with an image of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud party, and a poster with an image of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Sderot, near Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Sunday. (Amir Cohen, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Trump endorsed Netanyahu for Israeli election on Truth Social Sunday.
  • He praised Netanyahu as strong, brave and brilliant against opposition.
  • Israel's election on Oct. 27 follows recent Hamas attack and regional turmoil.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump endorsed his ​ally Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for the upcoming Israeli parliamentary election.

"Bibi Netanyahu has ‌been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of ⁠tremendous opposition, including ​that coming from even ⁠Israel, itself," Trump wrote in a ‌post on Truth ‌Social.

"This is the kind of Partner that ⁠the United States ⁠of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of ‌Bibi Netanyahu in his ​upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel."

Israel will hold a national election on October 27, its first vote since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that shook the country and plunged ​the Middle East into turmoil, as Israel ‌went to ‌war ⁠in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

The election could determine whether Netanyahu remains in power after one of the most consequential periods in Israel's ‌history, or is ​defeated by centrist rivals ‌promising to usher ⁠in ​a new era.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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