Trump endorses Netanyahu in Israeli election

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump endorsed his ​ally Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for the upcoming Israeli parliamentary election.

"Bibi Netanyahu has ‌been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of ⁠tremendous opposition, including ​that coming from even ⁠Israel, itself," Trump wrote in a ‌post on Truth ‌Social.

"This is the kind of Partner that ⁠the United States ⁠of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of ‌Bibi Netanyahu in his ​upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel."

Israel will hold a national election on October 27, its first vote since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that shook the country and plunged ​the Middle East into turmoil, as Israel ‌went to ‌war ⁠in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

The election could determine whether Netanyahu remains in power after one of the most consequential periods in Israel's ‌history, or is ​defeated by centrist rivals ‌promising to usher ⁠in ​a new era.