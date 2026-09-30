WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday blocked legislation requiring state utility regulators ​to consider whether large electricity users, including data centers, should bear the incremental costs of power infrastructure built to serve them and thus ease the burden on ‌households.

Senators voted 57-43 to advance the Ratepayer Protection Act, with only four Democrats voting for it. The measure needed ⁠at least 60 affirmative votes to clear ​a Senate procedural hurdle.

Senate Republicans had aimed to ⁠improve their prospects in the November midterm elections by voting on the legislation, the first ‌to address the economic ‌concerns linked to the expansion of data centers that support artificial intelligence.

Polls show ⁠broad opposition to data centers despite President Donald ⁠Trump's support for their development. Republicans are hoping to retain control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. They currently hold a 53-47 majority.

Democrats said the legislation does not go far enough to protect consumers from soaring electricity bills.

The bill's failure, on the heels of a Senate defeat of unrelated legislation imposing new controls on ‌Congress members' stock trades, nonetheless gives Republicans a new line ​of attack against Democrats in the closing weeks of the Nov. 3 midterm election campaigns.

The Ratepayer Protection Act passed the House of Representatives on Sept. 16 in a 417-3 vote.

Senate Republicans chose to take up the bill at the behest of Sen. Jon Husted, who is trailing the Democratic candidate, former Sen. Sherrod Brown, in Ohio, a state President Donald Trump won by more than 11 points in 2024.

Senate Democratic Leader ​Chuck Schumer, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Republicans were "putting a bill they know will fail to ‌try and secure ‌political points instead ⁠of delivering real relief."

"While Americans are demanding real guardrails on AI and data centers, Republicans are offering a toothless messaging bill," Schumer said.

Democrats have proposed the GRID Savings Act, which would require large data centers to pay the full cost of grid upgrades needed to serve them.

Husted told reporters on Tuesday ​that the bill "gives us a chance to prove to ‌the American people that ⁠we're for lower electricity ​prices and holding data centers accountable."