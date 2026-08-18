Democratic Rep. Moskowitz fends off challenge in Florida from democratic socialist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz was projected on Tuesday to win the Democratic primary in Florida's 25th congressional district, fending off challenger Oliver Larkin, who was backed by the left-wing Democratic Socialists of America, according to media projections.

Moskowitz was ​running in a new district after Florida's redistricting this year, intended to help Republicans gain seats in Congress in the November general election.

No winner of the Republican primary in the 25th district race had yet been projected. That contest features five candidates, including former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on the "border crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo: Michael A. McCoy, Reuters)

Primary races on Tuesday in Florida and Alaska were being closely watched for signs of ‌possible Republican or Democratic dominance in the run-up to the November midterm elections that will decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

In another Florida primary, Mike Beltran, a state representative, was projected to win the Republican nomination in the newly redrawn 14th congressional district. ⁠He will face Democratic Representative Kathy Castor. The district is now seen as tilting toward Republicans.

Sullivan Vs. Sullivan in Alaska

Voters in Alaska were taking part in an unusual nonpartisan U.S. Senate primary. In ⁠addition to Democratic challenger Mary Peltola, incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan faced a Republican candidate with an almost identical name, Dan J. Sullivan, who remains on the ballot despite attempts to dislodge him.

Polls close in most ‌of Alaska at 8 p.m.

Democrats, who are seeking ‌to pick up at least four seats from Republicans to win control of the 100-seat Senate, see the Alaska race as one of their strongest opportunities.

The race has ⁠drawn the interest of President Donald Trump, who urged voters on social media to "be careful. VOTE FOR THE REAL DAN SULLIVAN TODAY," and ⁠called challenger Dan J. Sullivan an "imposter."

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Dan J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher, entered the race to confuse voters and siphon votes from the incumbent, according to a source familiar with the probe. He has told other news outlets that it is not his aim.

Florida's new map

Florida's primary election, by contrast, is likely to bolster Republicans' chances of maintaining control of the House, as it will be the first election since the state approved a new district map that is expected to net them up to four seats.

Florida's new map, pushed through by the Republican-controlled legislature this spring, could leave the state with a House delegation of 24 Republicans and only four Democrats, in a state that Republican President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in 2024.

States ‌usually redraw their congressional maps only at the beginning of every decade, to reflect census results. But several have redistricted over the past year at ​Trump's urging to shore up the Republican majority, prompting some Democratic-led states to redraw their own maps in response.

The reshuffle has forced some incumbent Democrats to scramble for new footing.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat first elected to Congress in 2004, is running for a new seat in Florida's 20th congressional district, centered in Broward County, after her existing seat was redrawn to favor Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) speaks during Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: Mike Segar, Reuters)

She has faced some criticism for running in the historically Black district from activists who are already worried about losing Black representation in Congress following a Supreme Court decision that weakened a landmark civil rights law.

She faces several Black candidates, including rapper Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, who found fame with the 1989 hit "Me So Horny," and former Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who faces criminal charges of stealing $5 million in disaster relief funds. Cherfilus-McCormick, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from Congress in April ahead of a possible expulsion.

Elsewhere in the state, seven Republicans, including entrepreneur Michael Carbonara and university executive Belinda Keiser, are running for their party's nomination ​in the 22nd district, which has been redrawn to favor their party. Two candidates, Pia Dandiya and Kaysia Earley, are running for the Democratic nomination.

In the Tampa Bay area, eight Republican candidates are running for the right to take on Democratic Representative Kathy Castor, whose ‌14th district has ‌likewise been redrawn with a Republican tilt.

In the ⁠north-central part of the state, Republican Representative Cory Mills will try to fend off three challengers, including former TV anchor Ryan Elijah, as he faces an investigation in Congress for alleged violations of campaign finance law and sexual misconduct. He denies wrongdoing.

Democrats see the seat as potentially winnable if Mills survives his primary.

Showdown in the north

In the Alaska Senate race, some opinion polls show Democratic candidate Peltola, a moderate who formerly held the state's sole House seat, leading Sullivan — an unusual result for a state that typically backs Republican candidates.

The top four candidates in the nonpartisan primary advance to the November election, which could cause further headaches for Senator Dan S. Sullivan if ‌challenger Dan J. Sullivan makes the cut. Peltola also stands ​to benefit from the state's ranked-choice voting system, which could allow her to consolidate support among independents.

In the House of ‌Representatives, incumbent Republican Representative Nick Begich III is facing a ⁠challenge from former school administrator Bill Hill, who ​is listed as an independent but has donated to Democratic candidates in the past. Thirteen other candidates are also on the ballot.