In-N-Out opening new Idaho restaurant this week

TWIN FALLS — In-N-Out Burger is expanding across Idaho and will open its newest location in Twin Falls on Friday.

There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 customers and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests, according to a news release from the company.

In-N-Out opened its first Idaho restaurant in Meridian three years ago. The popular fast food chain then expanded to locations in Nampa and Boise.

Jeff Gervaise, a veteran of In-N-Out for 34 years, will manage the Twin Falls restaurant, located at 1965 Blue Lakes Blvd North. The company says around 90 people will work at the store, with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.

In-N-Out prides itself on fresh ingredients, with hamburger patties made from 100% American beef and french fries hand-cut in each restaurant from whole potatoes.

The family-owned chain has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Tennessee. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.