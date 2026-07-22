In-N-Out opening new Idaho restaurant this week

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com | Posted - July 22, 2026 at 8:30 p.m.

 
In-N-Out Burger is opening in Twin Falls on Friday. The photo above is a Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant.

In-N-Out Burger is opening in Twin Falls on Friday. The photo above is a Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant. (In-N-Out)

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TWIN FALLS — In-N-Out Burger is expanding across Idaho and will open its newest location in Twin Falls on Friday.

There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 customers and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests, according to a news release from the company.

In-N-Out opened its first Idaho restaurant in Meridian three years ago. The popular fast food chain then expanded to locations in Nampa and Boise.

Jeff Gervaise, a veteran of In-N-Out for 34 years, will manage the Twin Falls restaurant, located at 1965 Blue Lakes Blvd North. The company says around 90 people will work at the store, with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.

In-N-Out prides itself on fresh ingredients, with hamburger patties made from 100% American beef and french fries hand-cut in each restaurant from whole potatoes.

The family-owned chain has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Tennessee. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

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