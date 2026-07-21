Caregiver accused of stealing thousands from elderly Idaho Falls man to buy drugs

IDAHO FALLS — Richard Dee Bierma Jr., 42, has been accused of stealing thousands from the elderly man he lived with and cared for.

Bierma has been charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult over $1,000, one charge of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and one charge of grand theft.

Court documents say the 73-year-old victim reported to police that $5,784 was taken from his bank account and that there were 12 unauthorized withdrawals from an ATM at U.S. Bank on 1st Street in Idaho Falls.

Officers obtained a warrant to access bank records and video footage, but could only verify that $5,120 was part of the unauthorized withdrawals.

In surveillance footage from February, officers observed what appeared to be the same man accessing the victim's account at the ATM each time, documents report.

The victim identified the man in the video as Bierma, the man who'd been living with him.

The victim confirmed to police officers that he had never given Bierma permission to have or use his credit or debit cards.

Bierma was detained and taken to the Idaho Falls Police Department for questioning, documents report.

During interviews, Bierma told police that he drove the victim around and picked up his groceries. As a general rule, he said he'd never given Bierma permission to make withdrawals from an ATM, but that he would drive the victim to the bank and the victim would make withdrawals, police said.

Bierma later confessed to police that he withdrew the funds to pay for drugs, according to court records. But Bierma claimed the victim was aware of it and had given him permission.

Bierma did admit to being the one shown in photos and videos at the ATM, according to police.

Bierma has been appointed a public defender. The Idaho State Public Defender's Office does not comment on active cases.

Bierma is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing July 29.